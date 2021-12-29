Christmas Day killing: Man to appear in court charged with murdering father-of-two

Adam Jenkins, 34, is accused of stabbing Simon Birch, 39, to death

Colin Drury
Wednesday 29 December 2021 11:45
<p>Simon Birch</p>

Simon Birch

(Northumbria Police)

A man is to appear in court on Wednesday charged with murdering a 39-year-old father-of-two on Christmas Day.

Adam Jenkins, 34, is accused of stabbing Simon Birch to death at an address in the small North East village of Newbottle.

The 39-year-old died from injuries caused by a blade around 11.20pm, Northumbria Police have said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Birch’s family parents and two daughters paid tribute to “a much-loved son, father, brother and uncle”.

Parents Ian and Jennifer said: “He lived life in the fast lane. He loved his cars and motorbikes, was full of energy and was the life and soul of any party. Whenever he was around, his smile would light up a room.

Recommended

“He had a huge heart and was very generous. He’d give you his last penny if he could. He will be missed by everyone.”

Daughters Brogan, 18, Georgie, 13, added: “He was always there to support us and would give us the biggest hug, telling us how much he loved us.

“He had the biggest and kindest heart. He would always protect us, no matter what, and was always there if we ever needed anything. It’s hard to put into words how much he will be missed by all who knew him.”

Jenkins, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, will appear before Newcastle Crown Court.

