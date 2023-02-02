For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police want to speak to a second possible witness in the ongoing search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Ms Bulley, 45, a mortgage advisor, was last seen on Friday morning at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

In a fresh appeal today, Lancashire Police said they would like to speak to a woman in a newly-released CCTV image, who they believe was in the area at the time Nicola was last seen.

The force said the woman could have information that was valuable to them, and added the woman was sought only as a witness.

Nicola Bulley was last seen on Friday morning (Supplied)

The woman is described as wearing a red and white coat with a fur hood, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat. She was walking a small white dog.

She was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen and was also seen near to the gate at the end of Allotment Lane.

Ms Bulley‘s partner, Paul Ansell, 44, described the situation as “perpetual hell”.

Supt Sally Riley said: “We know that Nicola going missing has caused a great deal of concern for the wider local community, as well as obviously being an awful time for her family.

“This remains a missing person inquiry and at this time there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.

A diver searches in the River Wyre, in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

“I appreciate that there are unanswered questions about what has happened to Nicola, but I would urge people not to speculate or spread false rumours. We will share updates when we can, but we must be factual.

“Nicola’s family are being kept up to date with events and are being supported by officers.

“We are really grateful for the community’s help and co-operation so far, but I’d like to stress again parts of the riverbank are treacherous, especially after the recent rain, and we would ask that nobody puts themselves in danger and that the police and partner agencies’ efforts to find Nicola are not compromised.

“We now want to speak to the woman pictured on CCTV as we believe she was walking in the area at around the time Nicola was last seen.

“If you know her, or believe this may be you, please get in touch. You may not think you know anything but you might have seen something that could be significant.”

