Nicola Bulley: Police 'extremely concerned' for dog walker missing for three days

The parents of Nicola Bulley said there was “no sign” the mother of two fell near the river as they fear someone may have taken her.

Ms Bulley’s parents, Ernest, 73, and Dot, 72, vowed “we will never stop looking for her.”

She was last seen on Friday morning at 9.15am as she walked along a footpath to a river while still logged on to a conference call from a bench where she had been out walking her pet dog, Willow.

Speaking to the Mirror, Ernest said: “There was no sign of a slip or falling in so our thought was ‘has somebody got her’?

“I asked the Sergeant from Fleetwood a few days ago, ‘is there any chance of her being taken’ and she said ‘I don't think that's the case’.

It comes as an “abandoned house” was searched in the investigation for the missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.