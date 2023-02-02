Nicola Bulley latest news: ‘No sign of a fall’ near river as parents fear dog walker was taken
The mother of two vanished leaving her phone and dog
The parents of Nicola Bulley said there was “no sign” the mother of two fell near the river as they fear someone may have taken her.
Ms Bulley’s parents, Ernest, 73, and Dot, 72, vowed “we will never stop looking for her.”
She was last seen on Friday morning at 9.15am as she walked along a footpath to a river while still logged on to a conference call from a bench where she had been out walking her pet dog, Willow.
Speaking to the Mirror, Ernest said: “There was no sign of a slip or falling in so our thought was ‘has somebody got her’?
“I asked the Sergeant from Fleetwood a few days ago, ‘is there any chance of her being taken’ and she said ‘I don't think that's the case’.
It comes as an “abandoned house” was searched in the investigation for the missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.
Drones and helicopter drafted in for search
Police used drones and a helicopter to help them comb the area.
Grounds of large empty house searched
Search teams hunted around a large, unoccupied house as they continued looking for Nicola Bulley.
Kev Camplin, of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue, said the grounds of a large unoccupied country house, along with a long stretch of the river, including wooded areas and water margins were searched, the Lancashire Evening Post reported.
He said: “The abandoned house is right opposite the bench on the other side of the river, over a 10ft garden wall. It’s quite posh.
“We didn’t go into the house: as a volunteer search and rescue team we don’t actually go into buildings. We might go into a barn or something. We leave that to the police.
“While the team was searching the grounds, the owner was there for some reason, and we asked him to go in and he had a quick look around and she wasn’t there.”
Mystery man was in area as Nicola Bulley vanished
An unidentified man, aged around 70, white, 6ft tall, well-built, who was walking a small white fluffy dog on a lead, is believed to have been in the area around the time Ms Bulley disappeared. ICYMI:
Sniffer dogs boost search effort
Sniffer dogs have been drafted in to help rescue teams searching a river for missing Nicola Bulley, who vanished on a dog walk in Lancashire as a major search entered its sixth day.
Residents turned out to help rescue teams and friends organised volunteer search parties to help police look for the missing mortgage adviser.
Police combed the area for clues on the river bank either side of the water.
Passer-by recalls dog running free
A passer-by who raised the alarm about missing Nicola Bulley has spoken for the first time of how she came across the mum-of-two’s dog beside a river.
The woman, who did not want be identified, spotted brown springer spaniel Willow running free and the harness on the ground.
She also found Ms Bulley’s mobile phone on a bench, under a tree which has a sign warning of deep water nailed to it.
She called her daughter-in-law who called Ms Bulley‘s long-term partner Paul, who dialled 999.
The woman said: “I saw the dog and I recognised it, but I suddenly couldn’t think whose dog it was.
“There was a mobile phone on the bench and there was also something between the bench and the river so I went and looked, and it was a dog harness.
“The dog looked worried so I tied her up and rushed home as I had to go to an appointment.
“I then went and spoke to my daughter-in-law and she immediately knew who the dog was, alerted the woman’s partner and that was it - the police were on it.”
Parents ‘dread’ thought of never seeing daughter again
The parents of missing dog-walker Nicola Bulley have spoken of their “dread” at the thought of never seeing her again.
Ernest and Dot Bulley also spoke of hearing their grandchildren “sobbing their hearts out” after being told “mummy is lost”.
The couple told the Daily Mirror their daughter was in good spirits and her disappearance was totally out of character.
“We just dread to think we will never see her again. If the worst came to the worst and she was never found, how will we deal with that for the rest of our lives?” said Mr Bulley.
Lancashire Police have said they are keeping an “open mind” about what happened, but do not believe Ms Bulley was attacked.
Pictured: Rescue teams continue probe to find Nicola Bulley
‘No sign of a fall’ near river, parents of Nicola Bulley say
The parents of Nicola Bulley said there was “no sign” the mother of two fell near the river as they fear someone may have taken her.
Recalling their last conversation, he said: “Her mind was great, we picked the children up the Thursday before she went missing, as we do every Thursday.
“We took them home, Nicola had had a meeting with her boss in Garstang and she said can you stay a bit later because I have an important client coming in on Zoom. We said ‘no problem’ and stayed.
“She had done her work and she was very upbeat about getting her mortgage sorted.
“I said we better go now and Nicola came to the front door, and I gave her a kiss and told her I loved her and that was the last conversation I had with her.”
Ernest said: “There was no sign of a slip or falling in so our thought was ‘has somebody got her’?
“I asked the Sergeant from Fleetwood a few days ago, ‘is there any chance of her being taken’ and she said ‘I don’t think that’s the case’.
“I said ‘how can you know that?’, it’s such an isolated area, the only way that has happened is if it was someone who knew her.”
Nicola Bulley's children 'cried their eyes out' after being told 'mummy's lost'
Nicola Bulley's two young daughters reportedly “cried their eyes out” when their dad explained to them that their mum was lost.
Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell reportedly had to tell their children about what had happened, and her mum Dorothy revealed: “He just said 'mummy's lost.”
The Sun reports that his dad David added: “They cried their eyes out.”
