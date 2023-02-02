Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The last known movements of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley have been revealed by police.

Nicola Bulley, 45, a mortgage advisor, was last seen on Friday morning at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

She had just dropped off two her daughters, aged six and nine, at the local school in the village.

Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still engaged on a work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog, Willow, a springer spaniel.

Nicola Bulley was last seen walking her dog near the River Wyre (Nicola Bulley/Facebook)

Her parents, Ernest and Dot Bulley, have since spoken of their "dread" at the thought of never seeing her again, and of hearing their grandchildren "sobbing" after being told "mummy is lost".

Here we take a look at her last known movements:

Timeline of Nicola Bulley’s last known movements

8.43am – Nicola walked along the path by the River Wyre, having dropped her children off at school

8:50am (approximately) - A dog-walker – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her walking around the lower field with her dog. Their two dogs interacted briefly before the witness left the field via the river path

8.53am – She sent an email to her boss

9.01am – She logged into a Teams call

9.10am (approximately) – A witness – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her on the upper field walking her dog, Willow. Work is ongoing today to establish exactly what time this was.

9.30am – The Teams call ended but Nicola stayed logged on

9.35am (approximately) – Nicola’s mobile phone and Willow were found at a bench by the river by another dog-walker.

Police searching for Nicola Bulley after her mysterious disappearance (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Since her disappearance, Lancashire Constabulary has carried out a “thorough” search of the area, including the river.

Investigators continue to appeal for information and on Thursday the force said they would like to speak to a woman who they believe was in the area at the time of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

“We would now like to speak to the woman pictured on the CCTV image, who we believe was in the area at the time Nicola was last seen and who may have information that could help us,” the force said in a statement.

“We would stress that the woman is sought as a witness and nothing more.

“She is described as wearing a red and white coat with a fur hood, light-coloured trousers and a light bobble hat”.

(Lancashire Constabulary)

The statement added: “She was walking a small, white dog. The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Nicola was last seen and was also seen near to the gate at the end of Allotment Lane.

“If you believe this is you, or you recognise the woman, please get in touch.”

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell, said he was in “perpetual hell” as the search went on.

Ms Bulley’s two young children believe it is “only a matter of time” until she comes home, their grandfather said.

In an emotional interview with Sky News broadcast on Thursday, Louise Cunningham, Ms Bulley’s sister, said she felt as though she was “stuck in a nightmare.”

“We’re going round and round in circles trying to piece together what could have possibly happened,” she said.

“It’s like she’s just vanished into thin air. We just want her home, we need her home, her children need her home. It’s absolutely heartbreaking."

Ernie Bulley, the father and grandfather, spoke of the “pain” his “close-knit” family was feeling over the disappearance.