Nicola Bulley – latest: Missing mother’s partner tells of ‘agony’ after body found in river
Lancashire Police say no formal identification has yet taken place
Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation
Nicola Bulley’s partner has spoken of his “agony” after a body was found in the river near where the mother-of-two went missing.
The body was found around a mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters at school.
A man and woman walking their dog on Sunday morning found the body and called police.
No formal identification has yet taken place but Ms Bulley’s family have been told about the discovery, police said.
Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell has since told Sky News of his “agony”, adding: “We’re all together, we have to be strong.”
Meanwhile, diving expert Paul Faulding - who led a private search of the river and previously said he didn’t believe Ms Bulley was in the water - spoke out about the discovery.
Mr Faulding said his team had only cleared the area around the bench where her phone was found, and that the tidal section beyond the weir was “an open book”.
“All I can say is when we searched she was not on the bottom of that river,” he told MailOnline. “We weren’t searching the reeds, our job was to search the water.”
Lancashire Police statement in full as divers find body in search for Nicola Bulley
Divers searching for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley have found a body in the river, police have confirmed.
The 45-year-old vanished in St Michael’s on Wyre while walking her dog after dropping her daughters at school on 27 January.
Lancashire Police confirmed on Sunday a body had been recovered from the River Wyre, near where Ms Bulley went missing.
While no formal identification has been carried out yet, Ms Bulley’s family have been informed of the discovery.
Read Lancashire Police’s statement in full in this report:
Nicola Bulley: Lancashire Police statement in full as divers find body
Body found near where the missing mother vanished in St Michael’s on Wyre
Lancashire police under inquiry for revealing private information
The investigation into Nicola Bulley‘s disappearance has attracted widespread speculation as well as criticism of the police response.
The force came under fire after making Ms Bulley‘s struggles with alcohol and peri-menopause public three weeks after she vanished.
In a press conference on Wednesday, they revealed the mother-of-two was classed as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after Mr Ansell reported her disappearance, “based on a number of specific vulnerabilities”.
They later added in a statement that Ms Bulley, from Inskip in Lancashire, had stopped taking her HRT medication.
A public backlash and interventions from the government and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper followed, with Lancashire Constabulary confirming a date had been set for an internal review into the investigation.
A spokeswoman said: “A review of the investigation is diarised and will be conducted by our head of crime detective chief superintendent Pauline Stables.”
How the three-week search for Nicola Bulley unfolded
The desperate search for missing mother Nicola Bulley may have come to an end after a body was found in the river near where she vanished.
A tip-off by walkers led specialist divers to find a body on Sunday, and although it has not yet been formally identified, Ms Bulley’s family has been informed of the discovery.
It comes after three weeks of desperate searches of the river and surrounding area, while social-media sleuths spread conspiracy theories and others descended on St Michael’s on Wyre – with some even filming through villagers’ windows.
Peter Bleksley, a former Scotland Yard detective, described it as “troubling” that the case had led to “rampant speculation” on social media, after two “TikTok detectives” were seen digging up woodland near where Ms Bulley had vanished.
More in this report:
Rumours, a river and a private diver: How the search for Nicola Bulley unfolded
Discovery of body comes after three weeks of desperate river searches for missing mother
‘Agony’ for family after body found in river
Nicola Bulley’s partner has told of his “agony” after a body was found in the river near where she went missing.
The body, which has not yet been formally identified, was found on Sunday morning around a mile from where the 45-year-old mortgage adviser was last seen.
She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on January 27. In a message to Sky News, her partner Paul Ansell said: “No words right now, just agony.
“We’re all together, we have to be strong.”
Timeline of Nicola Bulley disappearance
A body has been found in the search for missing woman Nicola Bulley after a tip-off by members of the public.
The 45-year-old was last seen on Friday 27 January at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still connected to a Microsoft Teams work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog, Willow, a springer spaniel.
Here is a timeline of how the case has unfolded:
Timeline of Nicola Bulley disappearance as body found in search for missing woman
The 45-year-old mortgage advisor went missing on January 27
Diving expert breaks silence after body found in Nicola Bulley search
A diving expert who scoured the river for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has spoken for the first time since a body was found near where she went missing.
Peter Faulding, head of Specialist Group International, led a team of experts and divers to assist Lancashire Police in searching the river using specialist sonar equipment.
He previously said he did not believe Ms Bulley was in the water, despite police doubling down this week on the theory she fell in the River Wyre.
A body has now been found by divers, and although it has not yet been identified, Ms Bulley’s family have been informed of the discovery.
Responding to the news on Sunday evening, Mr Faulding said: “Our thoughts are with Nicola’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
My colleague Lucy Skoulding reports:
Diving expert breaks silence after body found in Nicola Bulley search
Peter Faulding led a private search of the river for the missing mother-of-two
Recap: Lancashire Police recover body in river near where Nicola Bulley went missing
Lancashire Police have found a body in the River Wyre near the location Nicola Bulley went missing. Officials confirmed an underwater search team “entered the water and have sadly recovered a body” yesterday.
Police said no formal identification has been carried out yet, and procedures to do so are ongoing.
Report:
Body found in search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley
The 45-year-old has been missing since 27 January
‘Questions must be asked’ about Lancashire Police’s decision-making
Questions “must be asked” about Lancashire Police’s decision to share the details about their “working hypothesis” in the search for Nicola Bulley, says criminal behavioural analyst Laura Richards.
A body was found around a mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in St Michael’s on 27 January.
No formal identification has yet taken place but Ms Bulley’s family have been told about the discovery.
“The formal identification needs to take place first and foremost,” said Ms Richards in an interview with LBC. “But I do think it raises questions about why would you share a working hypothesis”.
“There should be multiple hypotheses that the police worked at before it becomes a theory. That does not mean it needs to be shared with the public. That just leads to further speculation which is what they don’t want,” she said.
“Peter himself said had he known about her being high risk and the specific vulnerabilities, his search parameters would’ve been different.
“So the questions must be asked about their decision-making. Why did they not share that information with the people searching for her? If it is indeed Nicola.”
Investigation into whether police disclosed personal issues ‘inappropriately’
A data watchdog is set to probe Lancashire Police about the force’s decision to disclose personal details about missing Nicola Bulley.
Earlier this week, the force detailed how the mother of two’s had been struggling with alcohol and hormone replacement therapy for perimenopause in the lead-up to her disappearance on January 27.
Read the full story.
Man who found Nicola Bulley’s phone and dog knew ‘something wasn’t right'
A dog walker who found Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone on a bench before she had been reported missing has claimed that he “knew something wasn’t right” .
The man, identified only as Ron, thought when he first spotted the phone that someone had left it there while they had gone to relieve themselves nearby.
He had been walking beside the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, close to the spot where the mother of two disappeared on the morning of 27 January.
Read the full story.
