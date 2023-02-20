✕ Close Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nicola Bulley’s partner has spoken of his “agony” after a body was found in the river near where the mother-of-two went missing.

The body was found around a mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters at school.

A man and woman walking their dog on Sunday morning found the body and called police.

No formal identification has yet taken place but Ms Bulley’s family have been told about the discovery, police said.

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell has since told Sky News of his “agony”, adding: “We’re all together, we have to be strong.”

Meanwhile, diving expert Paul Faulding - who led a private search of the river and previously said he didn’t believe Ms Bulley was in the water - spoke out about the discovery.

Mr Faulding said his team had only cleared the area around the bench where her phone was found, and that the tidal section beyond the weir was “an open book”.

“All I can say is when we searched she was not on the bottom of that river,” he told MailOnline. “We weren’t searching the reeds, our job was to search the water.”