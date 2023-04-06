For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police remain outside the home of Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell after he was arrested and released without charge in a probe into the SNP’s finances.

Former SNP chief executive Mr Murrell’s arrest has raised questions about what his wife, the former SNP leader, knew about the investigation before her abrupt resignation last month.

Three police vans were parked outside the couple’s Glasgow home on Thursday morning, with two uniformed officers stationed outside.

Police officers outside the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow, Scotland (Getty)

A large, blue tent remains in place in the front garden of the property, which has been screened off with blue police screens. The house and garden remain cordoned off with police tape.

On Wednesday officers were seen carrying garden tools, outside the property and looking into bins. including Below we look at everything we know so far about the investigation so far.

What do we know so far?

Mr Murrell, 58, was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with a long-running Police Scotland investigation into the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning. He was released from custody the same evening “pending further investigation”.

Ms Sturgeon cancelled a planned appearance at a climate change event in Edinburgh on Thursday evening, with her spokesperson saying she wanted to “keep the focus of the event on the critical issue of the climate emergency”.

Mr Murrell, pictured with his wife Ms Sturgeon, was released without charge (PA)

What has Nicola Sturgeon said?

The former first minister said through a spokesperson that she would “fully co-operate if required” with police following her husband’s arrest.

Ms Sturgeon, who unexpectedly announced her resignation as first minister on 15 February, stressed that she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” in the statement released on Wednesday evening.

Mr Murrell stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.

Officers from Police Scotland were seen looking through bins outside the home (PA)

What has Police Scotland said?

On Wednesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man who was arrested as a suspect earlier today in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation.

“The man was questioned by Police Scotland detectives after he was arrested at 7.45am. He was released from custody at 6.57pm.

“Officers also carried out searches today at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

A tent remains outside the property as the investigation continues (Robert Perry/PA Wire)

What has the reaction been?

First Minister Humza Yousaf, who took over from Ms Sturgeon last week, said the arrest marked a “difficult day” for the party.

He told broadcasters on Wednesday: “My reaction, as you’d imagine, much like anybody involved in the SNP, is that this is a difficulty for the party.

“But, again, I’d just reiterate and emphasise it’s so important for me not to comment on a live police investigation and be seen to prejudice that in any way, shape or form.”

He added: “I think there’ll be concern from the public but, again, there is a live police investigation under way and we will wait to see what comes at the conclusion of that police investigation.”

Humza Yousaf said the arrest marked a ‘difficult day’ for the party (PA Wire)

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said there are "big questions" to be asked of the SNP following the arrest of the party's former chief executive Peter Murrell.

Scottish Tory constitution spokesman Donald Cameron urged both Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf to “co-operate fully” with the police investigation, adding: “While there is an ongoing police investigation into the SNP’s finances, and given that a suspect has now been arrested, it is right that due process is followed and any potential wrongdoing investigated thoroughly by the police.”

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond, a former SNP leader turned party critic, said the news was “very sad”.

“It’s a very live investigation, so I couldn’t really comment on the specifics,” said Mr Salmond, who was walking into the BBC’s Edinburgh office just 25 metres away from the headquarters of the SNP.

Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon married in 2010 (PA Wire)

What happened before the arrest?

When Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation in February, she said it was not due to short-term pressures but rather that she knew in her “head and heart” it was the right time to go.

During her Bute House press conference, she was asked if she expected to be interviewed in relation to the investigation into the party’s finances and said she did not.

Amid the SNP leadership contest to pick her successor, Mr Murrell announced he was stepping down from the role he had held for more than 20 years.

It came during a row over the party’s membership numbers which had dropped by about 30,000 in the last year, something the party had previously denied.

In December, it emerged that Mr Murrell had loaned the SNP £100,000 in June 2021, but the party said this was to help with a “cash flow” issue after the election that year.