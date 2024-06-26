Man who threw objects at Nigel Farage on open-top campaign bus pleads guilty

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man who threw items at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has admitted a public order offence.

Josh Greally, 28, was arrested in the town centre of Barnsley, South Yorkshire, two weeks ago after he threw what looked like a coffee cup and another object at Mr Farage.

The politician was campaigning on the top deck of a battle bus in the town, waving to supporters. The objects appeared to narrowly miss him.

Greally, from Chesterfield, pleaded guilty when he appeared for a short hearing on Wednesday at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court.

District Judge Tim Spruce asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Greally, and said he would sentence him on 28 August.

Shaven-headed Greally stood in the court wearing a pink shirt, black trousers and a black mask.

He did not answer questions from reporters as he left the court building shortly after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

Judge Spruce told him: “This matter remains serious. To your credit you are a young man who has never been in trouble before.”

Earlier, while talking to lawyers, the judge said it was a concern that a politician was targeted.

Prosecutor Kirsty Pearson said the fact the incident happened during a general election campaign made it much more serious.

Ms Pearson and the judge agreed that at least one of the items thrown made a noise as it hit the side of the bus.

Mr Farage said on the day that police had warned him not to get off the bus.

Video footage showed Greally throwing the object from a fenced-off construction workers’ area as the Reform UK campaign bus was parked in the town centre.

Mr Farage, who had been addressing supporters from the front of the top deck, was interrupted by a loud demonstration by people who opposed his views.

When he launched his campaign earlier this month, a woman threw what looked like a milkshake at Mr Farage ( AFP/Getty )

When there was a thud, he ducked, along with supporters and journalists.

Later that day, Mr Farage described the incident as “pretty nasty” and what happened was condemned by politicians of all parties.

Protesters have thrown objects at him in public on a string of occasions since he was first hit by a milkshake in Newcastle in 2019.