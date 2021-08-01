A teenage girl has died after a “domestic disturbance” at a holiday park in north Wales, police have said.

Officers were called to Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near the town of Abergele, on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for North Wales Police confirmed that officers attended the report of a “domestic disturbance at the location where sadly a 15-year-old female has died.”

“A 19-year-old male has been arrested and is presently in custody at St Asaph,” he added.

The police did not give details on how the girl died or what the man was arrested on suspicion of.

The incident took place in a static caravan that is now being treated as “a crime scene”, a spokesman for the park had said before the girl’s death was made public.

He also told the PA news agency in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident.

“Ty Mawr is a 100 acre family park which welcomes tens of thousands of happy holidaymakers every year.

“This was an isolated and unprecedented incident which took place inside a caravan which is now a crime scene.

“Our team are assisting police with their enquiries and as it is a police matter we can’t comment further at the moment.”