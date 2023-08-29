For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police officer was sexually assaulted at the Notting Hill Carnival in London over the bank holiday weekend.

The Metropolitan Police Federation (MPF) said 75 officers in total were assaulted at the festival, which took on Sunday and Monday.

Six of those were bitten and one needed hospital treatment.

“Once again Notting Hill Carnival marred by serious violence - and attacks on police officers,” the MPF, a staff association representing officers in the capital, said in a statement.

“This is absolutely disgusting no wonder our members dread policing this event.”

The Metropolitan Police said in that while “most people” had an enjoyable experience at the carnival Monday evening was “marred” by a spate of stabbings.

Two men were hospitalised after getting stabbed as the festival came to a close.

The force said a 29-year-old man was in critical condition in hospital following a stabbing in Warfield Road, just off Harrow Road , shortly after 9pm on Monday.

A 19-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove shortly before 8pm.

Police said six other men, aged 18, 19, 20, 25, 28 and 40, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in separate stabbing incidents throughout Monday evening.

There were 275 arrests across the two days of the carnival, with 165 arrests on Monday for a range of offences, including possession of offensive weapons, assaults on police officers, possession of drugs and sexual offences.

Deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan, who oversaw the policing operation, said: “It is regrettable that for a second year in a row, Monday night at Carnival has been marred by serious violence.

“Nobody disputes the significance of Carnival on London’s cultural calendar and the overwhelming majority of those who came will have had a positive experience.

File photo: Ade Adelekan speaks to London mayor Sadiq Khan (PA)

“However, we cannot overlook the stabbings, sexual assaults and attacks on police officers that we have seen.

“As we do following any major operation, we will be reviewing the events of the past two days and giving thorough consideration to what may need to change in future years.”

He continued: “It is important to recognise the positives that we can take away from the event. I am pleased that by working in close partnership with the event organisers and the stewarding teams, we were able to closely monitor crowd density and intervene in an effective way to prevent any incidents of crushing at peak times.

“I would like to thank all the officers who have worked so hard over the weekend to keep people safe.

“Carnival is a challenging policing environment. Officers were asked to be vigilant and alert but to be approachable, respectful and sensitive at the same time. They did all of that and more and they deserve our recognition and our thanks.”

Earlier on Monday, colourfully-costumed revellers paraded through the streets of west London, marking the climax of the carnival.

A performer parades in costume on the final day of Notting Hill Carnival (Getty Images)

Thousands took part in an exuberant adult parade as part of the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history.

People were partying atop floats followed by drummers and feathered mas bands dancing to the beat, while stilt walkers strutted around.

Celebrities including Lily Allen, Idris Elba and Nick Grimshaw were among those partying at this year’s carnival.

More than two million people were expected to attend the carnival, Europe’s biggest street party.