Dancers dazzle as Notting Hill Carnival floats parade through London

Dancers dazzled on the streets of west London as Notting Hill Carnival floats paraded through the city on Monday, 28 August.

Footage shows Sega music in the air as Voice of Mauritius took part in the annual celebration amongst thousands of people.

More than two million people are expected to have attended Europe’s biggest street party by the end of the bank holiday.

This year’s carnival celebrated two landmark anniversaries - the introduction of sound systems and mas bands 50 years ago, which transformed it into a large-scale event, and the docking of the Empire Windrush 75 years ago.