This is the terrifying moment the Nottingham triple killer attempted to break into a care home after stabbing two students to death.

A pensioner living in the care home on Mapperley Road came face to face with Valdo Calocane, 32, as he attempted to break into his bedroom.

The resident said he “punched” his glass bay window and added: “No one’s coming in my room.”

Speaking to The Independent shortly after the incident, the pensioner explained that he had been up during the early hours due to a chronic health condition.

At 5.04am, a camera on a residential hostel captured him trying to gain entry through a ground floor window.

“I saw his face in my window, I saw it clearly,” the resident said. “He was trying to get in so I punched the window. No one’s coming in my room. I could see him looking inside.”

A pensioner living in the care home on Mapperley Road came face to face with Valdo Calocane (PA)

Screen grab taken from CCTV of Valdo Calocane walking along Player Street, in the Radford area of Nottingham, shortly after his attack on Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber (PA)

CCTV, taken minutes after he stabbed aspiring medic Grace O’Malley-Kumar and history student Barnaby Webber to death, shows him trying to get into a ground-floor window.

Calocane, who was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, then walked slowly through the Radford area to Mapperley Park, ringing his brother at 4.52am to say “This will be the last time I speak to you. Take the family out of the country”.

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar were all killed by Calocane (PA)

CCTV released by Nottinghamshire Police of Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar on the night of the attack (Nottinghamshire Police)

Asked if he was going to do something stupid, Calocane told his brother: “It’s already done.”

Calocane made his way to nearby Magdala Road, where he attacked and killed school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, around 10 minutes later.

The 65-year-old, who was due to retire in five months, was repeatedly stabbed before his Vauxhall van was stolen by Calocane, while he was left to die in the street.

The killer then drove into Nottingham city centre, where he used the van to mow down three pedestrians, who fortunately all survived the attack.

He was tasered and arrested a few minutes later after the van was pursued and boxed in by police vehicles.

Calocane, formerly of addresses in Burford Road and Derwent Way, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and three counts of attempted murder at an earlier hearing.

The court ordered that Calocane be detained at the high security Ashworth Hospital under section 37 of the Mental Health Act.