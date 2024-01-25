Watch moment triple Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane arrested by armed police

CCTV released by police after triple-killer Valdo Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order shows the moment he was arrested by armed officers.

Officers in a marked police vehicle pursued him along Alfreton Road, towards Forest Road, and then onto Bentinck Road in Nottingham, where the vehicle he was in stopped and was boxed in on 13 June.

Calocane produced a knife but two officers deployed their Tasers, which caused him to drop the weapon into the van’s footwell. He was then arrested at 5.35am, more than 90 minutes after he killed students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber and school caretaker Ian Coates.

Calocane, formerly of addresses in Burford Road and Derwent Way, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and three counts of attempted murder at an earlier hearing.