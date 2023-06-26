Man fatally stabbed on board Nottingham tram

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died after being stabbed on board a tram in Nottingham.

The victim, in his 30s, was attacked near the Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford, in the north of the city, at around 11.10am on Monday (26 June).

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, Nottinghamshire Police said on Monday afternoon. A police cordon remains in place while investigations continue.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “What happened at Highbury Vale this morning is tragic and has resulted in the death of a man in his 30s.

“We know there were other passengers on board at the time and understand how frightening this must have been for anyone who saw what happened.

“Our officers were at the scene quickly and detained a suspect. He remains in police custody.

“This was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened this morning.”

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.11am on 26 June to Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford. The caller reported a medical emergency.

“We sent two paramedics in fast response cars and two crewed ambulances. The air ambulance was also in attendance.”

The incident comes almost two weeks after three people were killed in the centre of Nottingham in a spate of attacks.

Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates were fatally stabbed on June 13.