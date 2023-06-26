✕ Close Former officer 'appalled' by 'mishandling' of Nicola Bulley investigation

The inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley will begin today, six months after the mother-of-two had first been reported missing.

Ms Bulley, 45, vanished after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, then taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.

The mystery surrounding her disappearance sparked intense public interest as her phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench overlooking the water.

Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser originally from near Chelmsford but living in Inskip, was immediately deemed a “high risk” missing person, resulting in a huge police search operation.

Private underwater search specialists were also called in by her family amid a conspiratorial social media frenzy fuelling waves of sightseers and content creators visiting the scene.

After Ms Bulley’s body was found, a statement released by the family read: “We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us.”