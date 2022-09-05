For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police investigating the killing of Liverpool schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel have arrested a fourth man.

Merseyside Police said a 34-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He was detained by officers on the M42 near Leamington Spa, Warwickshire on Sunday evening. His vehicle was seized and he was taken into custody for questioning.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel fue asesinada cuando su madre intentaba detener a un hombre armado que ingresaba a su casa en Liverpool. (Famil handout/PA)

He is the fourth man to be arrested in the space of 24 hours by officers investigating the killing of Olivia, who was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool on 22 August.

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested in the Runcorn area in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Two other men, a 41-year-old from Knowsley and a 29-year-old from Liverpool, are being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Warrants were executed at two properties in Liverpool on Sunday, police said.

Olivia died after she was shot in her home when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

A post-mortem examination found her medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Her mother Cheryl was also injured.

Detective Chief Superintendent and head of investigations Mark Kameen said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia‘s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.

Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

“A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation.

“However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can a build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.

“With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest.”

A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot who were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia‘s death have been released on bail.