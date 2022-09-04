Jump to content
Third man arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in her home

Latest arrest comes as two other men are questioned over nine-year-old’s death

Joe Middleton,Matt Mathers
Sunday 04 September 2022 19:33
<p>Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering their home in Liverpool</p>

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering their home in Liverpool

(Famil handout/PA)

A third man has been arrested over the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

The arrest on Sunday afternoon comes as two other men were being questioned following their arrests in the early hours of the morning.

A statement from Merseyside Police said: “Detectives have arrested a further suspect in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

“Officers executed warrants at two addresses in the Liverpool area and arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“He is in police custody where he is being questioned by detectives.”

Earlier on Sunday, a 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of murder. A second man, 41, from the Knowsley area, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men were arrested in Runcorn, Cheshire, and have been held in custody for questioning. The 34-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Nine-year-old Olivia was killed when a masked gunman chased another man into her home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool and opened fire in August.

Flowers are left near to the scene where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot

(PA)

Her mother Cheryl was also injured in the shooting and is still receiving treatment for her injuries.

Last week police said two guns were used in the shooting as they released a new video of the suspected gunman.

The force released CCTV footage of the shooter running from the house on Kingsheath Avenue in Liverpool where Olivia was shot dead last week.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said forensic investigators had concluded two guns were used during the attack but neither had been found.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after being shot in Liverpool

(PA Media)

“I believe at this time that the gunman brought both of these weapons with him and that they were still with him when he callously ran away from Olivia’s house. I want to know where those guns are now,” he said.

He added that police hoped the CCTV would jog people’s memories of that day, if they saw the gunman in the area around 10pm on Monday 22 August.

Police previously arrested two men, aged 33 from Dovecot and aged 36 from Huyton, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Both were later released on bail and remain under investigation. The intended target of the attack, Joseph Nee, was also arrested.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel

(PA Media)

Police in Liverpool launched Operation Miller, a crackdown on organised crime, after Olivia’s became the third fatal shooting in a week in the city.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Leinster Road early on 21 August. Three people have been arrested in connection with her death.

Sam Rimmer, 22, died after he was shot in Dingle on 16 August. Four males have been arrested and bailed in relation to his murder.

Police are continuing to appeal for the public to come forward with information on the three killings.

Additional reporting by PA

