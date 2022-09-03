Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police appeal for help identifying man in CCTV

Police in Liverpool released footage they say shows a man “in the area” during the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police tweeted: “We need to know who this man is as he was in the area when 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot and killed in her own home in Liverpool on August 22.

“Do you know his name? Did you see him? We believe he may have important information that could help us catch her killer.”

Olivia was shot in the chest when a gunman fired into her home on Monday, 22 August.

