Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Owami Davies: Three men arrested over student nurse’s disappearance released without charge

Ms Davies found in Hampshire following seven-week police search

Matt Mathers
Monday 05 September 2022 11:20
(Getty Images)

Three people arrested in connection with the disappearance of missing nurse Owami Davies have been released without charge.

Two men, aged 27 and 23, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on 1 August, will face no further action.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of kidnap on 2 August has also been released and will not face any further action.

Two other men, aged 22 and 27, arrested on suspicion of kidnap on 3 August and 6 August respectively, have both been released under investigation.

Ms Davies was found safe and well in Hampshire after a seven-week police search across Kent and London.

Recommended

After leaving her family home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July, Ms Davies was reported missing to Essex Police on 6 July.

She was eventually found on August 22 as a result of a call to police from a member of the public who had seen media appeals for information.

Nigel Penney, detective chief inspector of the Metropolitan Police’s specialist crime unit, said at the time: “This is the outcome we were all hoping and praying for. My team have been working around the clock to find Owami, and we are immensely relieved she has been found.”

Following the case, the Met and Essex Police pledged to carry out a review of their actions from the time when Owami was first reported missing, to “ensure they have acted correctly and to identify any ways to improve its response to finding other missing people”.

It followed criticism of the handling of the investigation, which saw police issue a picture of the wrong woman in the search for Ms Davies, and questions about how the two forces communicated over her disappearance.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in