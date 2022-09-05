For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people arrested in connection with the disappearance of missing nurse Owami Davies have been released without charge.

Two men, aged 27 and 23, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on 1 August, will face no further action.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of kidnap on 2 August has also been released and will not face any further action.

Two other men, aged 22 and 27, arrested on suspicion of kidnap on 3 August and 6 August respectively, have both been released under investigation.

Ms Davies was found safe and well in Hampshire after a seven-week police search across Kent and London.

After leaving her family home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July, Ms Davies was reported missing to Essex Police on 6 July.

She was eventually found on August 22 as a result of a call to police from a member of the public who had seen media appeals for information.

Nigel Penney, detective chief inspector of the Metropolitan Police’s specialist crime unit, said at the time: “This is the outcome we were all hoping and praying for. My team have been working around the clock to find Owami, and we are immensely relieved she has been found.”

Following the case, the Met and Essex Police pledged to carry out a review of their actions from the time when Owami was first reported missing, to “ensure they have acted correctly and to identify any ways to improve its response to finding other missing people”.

It followed criticism of the handling of the investigation, which saw police issue a picture of the wrong woman in the search for Ms Davies, and questions about how the two forces communicated over her disappearance.