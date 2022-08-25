Owami Davies: Met Police rejects claims racial bias influenced handling of case
Met Commander Paul Brodgen said the Owami Davies case is the biggest missing person probe conducted by the force this year.
The Metropolitan Police has rejected claims that racial bias influenced its handling of the Owami Davies case.
The student nurse was found “safe and well” in Hampshire on Tuesday more than seven weeks after she went missing.
Ms Davies, 24, was reported as missing on July 6 having left her family home two days prior. She was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon on July 7 and concerns had been growing for her safety.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Met Commander Paul Brogden said: “Any commentary - including from former police officers - that suggests our response to Owami Davies’ disappearance was insufficient or motivated by racial bias is unsubstantiated and based on speculation.
“This was the biggest missing person investigation conducted by the Met this year and among the biggest in recent years. It involved a significant number of officers including specialist detectives with expertise in complex cases.
“We are very pleased that their extraordinary efforts, with the assistance of the public and the press who shared our sppeals, resulted in Owami being found.”
Mr Brogden added: “We always review significant cases to learn and improve and we are doing so in this instance alongside our colleagues from Essex Police. We will be transparent about any lessons that emerge.”
The Met Police has a track record of mishandling cases of missing Black people including that of Richard Okorogheye, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman who were all subsequently found dead.
The force was forced to apologise to these victims’ families after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) identified failings by Met officers in the wake of formal complaints lodged about its operations - or lack thereof.
This comes after the police watchdog announced it will take no further action against Met officers who came into contact with Ms Davies and let her go after she had been reported missing.
She was found asleep in a doorway in Clarendon Road, Croydon on July 6 while waiting for a friend, but told officers that she did not need help and left.
Ms Davies family had reported her disappearance but officers were unaware of this because Essex Police not updated the police database with this information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies