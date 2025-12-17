For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people have been arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest in London after shouting “slogans involving calls for intifada”.

The Metropolitan Police said the pair were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences at the demonstration on Wednesday evening.

A third person was arrested for obstructing the previous arrests, the force added.

The protest took place outside the Ministry of Justice building in Westminster hours after the Met and Greater Manchester Police announced that anyone chanting “globalise the intifada” would be arrested because the “context has changed” in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack.

The heads of the two forces said their officers will “act decisively and make arrests”, adding the measures are designed to “deter intimidation”.

It is alleged that father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram opened fire on crowds of more than 1,000 people as they celebrated Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of light, on the famous Sydney beach on Sunday. Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police, while Naveed, 24, woke from a coma on Tuesday and was charged with a raft of offences, including 15 counts of murder and committing a terrorist attack.

The UK’s chief rabbi welcomed the decision by two of the country’s biggest police forces following the mass shooting as “an important step towards challenging the hateful rhetoric” seen on Britain’s streets.

In the rare joint statement issued on Wednesday, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said: “We know communities are concerned about placards and chants such as ‘globalise the intifada’, and those using it at future protests or in a targeted way should expect the Met and GMP to take action.

“Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed – words have meaning and consequence.

“We will act decisively and make arrests.”

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis had this week called for a crackdown on hate speech, saying it had to be made clear that chants such as “globalise the intifada” are “unlawful”.

Sir Ephraim, who is on his way to Australia to meet those impacted by the Sydney shootings, said: “This announcement is a most welcome development, and an important step towards challenging the hateful rhetoric we have seen on our streets, which has inspired acts of violence and terror.”

More follows...