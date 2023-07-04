For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have opened two investigations into political gatherings during Covid restrictions, but said they will take no further action against Boris Johnson.

Scotland Yard said that after assessing new video evidence it was re-investigating a “Jingle and Mingle” Christmas party held by Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign staff at the Conservatives’ headquarters on 14 December 2020.

It announced that it was also launching a probe into “potential breaches” of Covid rules at a gathering inside parliament on 8 December 2020, the date of an alleged drinks event attended by Tory grandee Sir Bernard Jenkin for his wife’s birthday.

The move means questionnaires will be sent to the attendees of both events, asking if they had a “reasonable excuse” for gatherings under the Covid laws in place at the time.

But the Metropolitan Police said that a “number of other events” at Downing Street and the prime minister’s country residence Chequers, which were believed to involve Mr Johnson in 2020 and 2021, would not be probed further.

The Cabinet Office came under fire from Mr Johnson’s allies after it emerged it had handed a dossier of diary evidence from the former PM to police. The former PM’s office previously said his lawyers wrote to police to “explain in detail why the Cabinet Office is entirely wrong in its assertions”.

The Met decision will inflame already heightened tensions within Rishi Sunak’s party. Just last week Zac Goldsmsith, a key Johnson ally, quit the government with an attack on the PM. A government source told The Independent that the issue was an “operational matter for the police”.

The Met said its own officers and Thames Valley colleagues had assessed official diary entries passed by the Cabinet Office. Scotland Yard said each assessed the events in their area and both had concluded “that they do not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation.”

Boris Johnson had claimed Cabinet Office ‘entirely wrong’ to hand over dossier (AP)

The force said it could revisit assessments if significant evidence comes to light, and added: “The approach to the assessment of these events has been consistent, enforcing the law carefully, thoroughly, proportionately, impartially and without fear or favour.”

For a full investigation to be launched, police said they require “evidence of a serious and flagrant breach” of the Covid laws, and for a probe to concern people who “knew or ought to have known what they were doing was an offence”.

Scotland Yard revealed that it would open a new probe into a “birthday drinks” event held for Sir Bernard’s wife Anne Jenkin on 8 December 2020 – a gathering held in the Westminster office of deputy Commons speaker Dame Eleanor Laing.

The chair of the privileges committee which investigated Mr Johnson over Partygate reportedly attended the drinks gathering to mark the 65th birthday of Baroness Jenkin, a Conservative peer, at the time London was under strict tier 2 measures which restricted indoor mixing.

Senior Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin reportedly attended the drinks event (PA Media)

Mr Johnson demanded Mr Jenkin’s resignation from the privileges committee after the Guido Fawkes website first revealed the drinks reception. The former PM said it was “outrageous” and accused the committee chair of “rank hypocrisy”.

Dame Eleanor initially confirmed that the event took place – but claimed she had used a two-metre ruler to ensure social distancing so that “nobody who was working here was put at risk”.

Sir Bernard told Guido Fawkes that he “did not attend any drinks parties during lockdown”. When pressed if was denying drinking at the event, Mr Jenkin said: “I don’t recall.” Baroness Jenkin, Sir Bernard and Dame Eleanor have yet to respond to further questions about the event.

A WhatsApp message reportedly sent by Baroness Jenkin described the event as “joint birthday drinks” that would be “socially distanced” to mark her own birthday and the 54th birthday of Tory MP Virginia Crosbie.

Ms Crosbie has apologised for “briefly” attending the event, but said she did not drink nor celebrate her birthday. “I apologise unreservedly for a momentary error of judgment in attending the event.”

Tory ‘mingle and jingle’ Christmas party (Daily Mirror)

Having originally decided not to issue any fines over the CCHQ party on 14 December, after a probe based only on photos and questionnaires. But a video later emerged showing staff drinking, dancing and joking about Covid restrictions.

An invitation obtained by the BBC read: “JINGLE AND MINGLE: Save the date - Monday December 14th at 6pm for the Shaun Bailey for London holiday party.”

CCHQ said “formal disciplinary action” was taken against four staff members seconded to the London mayoral campaign of Mr Bailey over the “unauthorised” event.

The failed candidate – who was handed a peerage by Mr Johnson in his controversial resignation honours list – has previously apologised for the event. Tory aide Ben Mallet , who was awarded an OBE on the list, is also visible in the footage.

The Met’s previous Partygate investigation saw 83 people, including the former prime minister and Mr Sunak, given a total of 126 fines.