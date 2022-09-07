Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Reckless’ pensioner, 82, who couldn’t see 10ft in front of him killed cyclist in crash

Peter Gardner said he didn’t realise his eyesight was so bad and was striken with remorse over fatal crash in Andover, Hampshire

Holly Bancroft
Wednesday 07 September 2022 14:28
<p>Peter Gardner, who ran over a cyclist while driving, pictured outside Salisbury Law Courts </p>

Peter Gardner, who ran over a cyclist while driving, pictured outside Salisbury Law Courts

(Solent news)

A pensioner who couldn’t read a number plate from 10 feet away killed a cyclist by driving into him, a court heard.

Peter Gardner, 82, was jailed for six months by the sentencing judge who criticised his “recklessness and foolishness”. He was also disqualified from driving for three years and three months.

Gardner drove into James Tassell, 70, on a country lane in Andover, Hampshire on 23 July last year.

Jim Tassell was described as a ‘true gentleman’ by his wife in her witness statement

(PA)

“Loving grandfather” Mr Tassell had been cycling on a clear day at 10am when he was driven into by Gardner.

The collision sent Mr Tassell flying through the air and he suffered traumatic injuries. He died five days later at Southampton General Hospital.

Recommended

Motorists are required to be able to read a number plate that is 20 metres (65ft) away. However when Gardner took the eyesight test after the crash he was only able to read a plate from three metres (9ft 10ins) away.

The pensioner had been recently warned that he was developing cataracts by an optician but had failed to arrange a follow-up appointment, the court heard.

Prosecutor Berenic Mulvanny told the court: “[Gardner] was driving in the same direction as [Mr Tassell] and collided with him from the rear. Witnesses described [Mr Tassell] being catapulted two metres into the air. All the witnesses said Jim could be seen.”

She continued: “[Gardner] could only read registration plates from three metres as opposed to the regulated 20 metres. A field impairment test was carried out and [Gardner] was regarded as impaired. His eyesight was so poor he shouldn’t have been driving.”

Mr Tassell’s wife, Stephanie, described her husband as a “true gentleman” in a witness impact statement. She addressed Gardner, saying: “You took that same man away when you got behind the wheel of the car.

“But for your arrogance and selfishness Jim would still be with us now. For what you did to me and my family I will never forgive you.”

Recommended

Defending Gardner, his barrister Ian Bridge said his client worried each day about the harm he had caused Mr Tassell’s family and had been brought to tears.

“I can’t stress enough how much [Gardner] is upset by what he has done. He did not believe, living alone and isolated, that his eyesight was as bad as he now completely accepts it is. He now accepts that he should have realised, but he didn’t.

“He just hopes that the court accepts that it wasn’t a deliberate decision.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in