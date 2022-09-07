For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pensioner who couldn’t read a number plate from 10 feet away killed a cyclist by driving into him, a court heard.

Peter Gardner, 82, was jailed for six months by the sentencing judge who criticised his “recklessness and foolishness”. He was also disqualified from driving for three years and three months.

Gardner drove into James Tassell, 70, on a country lane in Andover, Hampshire on 23 July last year.

Jim Tassell was described as a ‘true gentleman’ by his wife in her witness statement (PA)

“Loving grandfather” Mr Tassell had been cycling on a clear day at 10am when he was driven into by Gardner.

The collision sent Mr Tassell flying through the air and he suffered traumatic injuries. He died five days later at Southampton General Hospital.

Motorists are required to be able to read a number plate that is 20 metres (65ft) away. However when Gardner took the eyesight test after the crash he was only able to read a plate from three metres (9ft 10ins) away.

The pensioner had been recently warned that he was developing cataracts by an optician but had failed to arrange a follow-up appointment, the court heard.

Prosecutor Berenic Mulvanny told the court: “[Gardner] was driving in the same direction as [Mr Tassell] and collided with him from the rear. Witnesses described [Mr Tassell] being catapulted two metres into the air. All the witnesses said Jim could be seen.”

She continued: “[Gardner] could only read registration plates from three metres as opposed to the regulated 20 metres. A field impairment test was carried out and [Gardner] was regarded as impaired. His eyesight was so poor he shouldn’t have been driving.”

Mr Tassell’s wife, Stephanie, described her husband as a “true gentleman” in a witness impact statement. She addressed Gardner, saying: “You took that same man away when you got behind the wheel of the car.

“But for your arrogance and selfishness Jim would still be with us now. For what you did to me and my family I will never forgive you.”

Defending Gardner, his barrister Ian Bridge said his client worried each day about the harm he had caused Mr Tassell’s family and had been brought to tears.

“I can’t stress enough how much [Gardner] is upset by what he has done. He did not believe, living alone and isolated, that his eyesight was as bad as he now completely accepts it is. He now accepts that he should have realised, but he didn’t.

“He just hopes that the court accepts that it wasn’t a deliberate decision.”