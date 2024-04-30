Police name man thought to be Salford torso murder victim

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police have identified the man who is thought to be the victim of a murder that saw the discovery of a human torso in a Salford nature reserve.

Local man Stuart Everett, 67, was named as the victim by Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday morning following the discovery of further human remains.

GMP launched the case after a member of the public found a torso wrapped in clear plastic at Kersal Wetlands in Salford on 4 April.

Local man Stuart Everett, 67, was named as the victim by Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday morning ( Greater Manchester Police/PA Wire )

The victim’s identity was unclear for quite some time, despite a scan of DNA databases. Police previously said the remains, which include the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh, had no distinguishing marks.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, both of Worsley Road, Eccles were charged with murder on Monday as detectives made a fourth discovery of human remains.

The force added that DNA samples have been sent away for urgent forensic analysis to confirm their findings and that specially trained Family Liaison Officers have been supporting the victim’s family.

A force spokesman said: “Specially trained family liaison officers from GMP have been deployed to support Stuart’s family during this incredibly difficult time. In the last 48 hours they have heard the most devastating news that anyone could hear, and our thoughts remain with them as they begin to process this.

Police and forensic analysed evidence at Kersal Dale Wetlands earlier this month (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Our fast-moving investigation has rapidly progressed over the last three days, and throughout the investigation we have seen many resources deployed to Salford.”

Remains were found at two more locations over the weekend, and on Monday morning police said there had been a further discovery in an alleyway close to railway lines off Worsley Road.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, from GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “My officers and detectives, alongside additional resources from across the force, have worked tirelessly over the last three days to secure charges.

“We are grateful for the public’s continued help and support throughout this case. We understand the shockwaves this has caused throughout the community and beyond, and we hope you are reassured by the pace of our investigation and also our large police presence in the areas as we continue to make inquiries.

Human remains were found by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford on April 4 (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We have officers drawn from different teams and units in GMP who have helped us search, and their efforts do not go unnoticed, and they have all played an important role to help us get to this stage in our investigation.

“We said right at the start that our investigation will not stop until we have every stone unturned, and this continues to be the case. Our investigation has been a huge process so far, and we will continue to push forward in our inquiries to find answers for Stuart’s family.”

Polchowski and Majerkiewicz were remanded in custody after appearing at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Monday and are due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.