Intruder armed with crossbow shot dead by police after breaking into Southwark home - latest updates
Man shot after forcing his way into building and threatening to hurt occupants
A man armed with a crossbow has been shot dead by armed police after trying to force his way into a building in south-east London, police have said.
Neighbours heard “bangs and screaming” as police descended on the quiet estate during the early hours of the morning.
The Metropolitan Police said the man, who was in his 30s, was attempting to gain access to a building in Bywater Place, Surrey Quays, shortly before 5am on Tuesday and was threatening to hurt the people inside.
Unarmed officers tried to speak to him but were threatened, and when police marksmen arrived he had got into the building and was shot.
He was given first aid but died at the scene, while two occupants in the building received minor injuries.
Police are currently trying to contact his family and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation.
Sadiq Khan says ‘thoughts are with everyone impacted’
The Mayor of London has said it is “right” for the IOPC to fully investigate the circumstances as he offers his sympathies to those affected.
Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sadiq Khan said: “My thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incident. It’s right that the independent IOPC will now investigate the full circumstances. I urge anyone with information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Fatal police shootings relatively rare in UK
Fatal police shootings are relatively rare in the UK – there were only three in the year to March 31 2023.
The most recent Met fatality was the death of Giedrius Vasiljevas, 40, who was shot at his home in Dagenham, east London, in November after calling 999 to say he had loaded guns and wanted to take his own life.
Neighbours heard ‘loud bangs’ and shouting ahead of fatal shooting
A local said they heard bangs and screaming as police arrived at the scene.
One off-duty paramedic said: “I heard screams early this morning but it sounded like a fox to me. I’ve lived here for three years and it is a quiet estate, really nice and safe usually. A crossbow is mad - so medieval.”
Another woman added: “We were woken up by heard some loud bangs and saw the police with sirens everywhere.
“People were shouting but it was chaotic and I couldn’t tell what was being said.”
Local councillor praises ‘fast response’ of emergency services
A Liberal Democrat councillor has said he is “deeply concerned” about the news of a man being shot by armed police in Southwark, and praised the response of the emergency services.
Adam Hood, who representes Surrey Docks, said: “Deeply concerned by this news from Bywater Place. Details are still emerging but at this point I’m thankful to the fast response from emergency services.”
Two occupants inside building received minor injuries
Two occupants of a property in Bywater Place received minor injuries after a man forced entry while armed with a crossbow.
The Metropolitan Police said: “Local officers attended and attempted to speak to the man but, after being threatened, armed officers were called and quickly attended the scene.
“The man had got inside the property, and a police firearm was discharged.
“Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service immediately provided first aid but sadly the man died at the scene.”
IOPC begin independent investigation into fatal shooting
An IOPC spokesman said: “We have begun an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a man by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) earlier this morning in Southwark.
“We were notified by the MPS after the incident, which occurred shortly before 5am, and declared an independent investigation at around 6.40am.
“We have sent investigators to the scene and the police post-incident procedure to begin gathering evidence.
“Our investigation is in its very early stages.”
Met Police will support IOPC investigation
Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, responsible for policing Southwark, said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.
“I understand the local community will be concerned at the events that have taken place this morning. We will fully support the IOPC investigation into the full circumstances of what happened.”
First pictures from the scene
