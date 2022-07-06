Police force in special measures ‘leaving victims at risk’, watchdog finds

Victims are being left at risk by one of the six police forces in special measures, a damning report has found.
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) said Wiltshire Police needed to make urgent changes and is either “inadequate” or requires improvement in all assessed areas of policing.
It is among a record number of forces in the watchdog’s “engage” monitoring process in England and Wales, having been added to the process this month alongside the Metropolitan Police.
A report published on Thursday said Wiltshire Police was not properly responding to calls from the public and protecting vulnerable people.
The watchdog found that its investigations are not always “effective or timely” and that the force does not understand the crime demand it faces or have adequate financial and strategic planning in place.
HM inspector of constabulary (HMIC) Wendy Williams said she had “serious concerns”, adding: “The force is missing opportunities to protect vulnerable and repeat victims of crime.
“It needs to improve the way it manages victims’ calls, so that all vulnerable people are identified.
“Some domestic abuse victims have received an unacceptable level of service and have continued to remain at risk. The force is not supervising investigations well enough and doesn’t always follow all investigative opportunities.”
The report found that Wiltshire Police had recently developed plans to address violence against women and girls and intended to make progress in protecting vulnerable people.
It resulted from a routine inspection of the force’s police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy. The Metropolitan Police’s report is expected to be published later this year.
A letter from HMIC informing the force that it was being put in special measures said the inspection had revealed “systemic concerns”.
Other factors behind the decision include counter-corruption arrangements and other issues linked to the findings of a damning report into the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan, and high-profile incidents including the murder of Sarah Everard that have damaged public trust.
Appearing before the London Assembly police and crime committee on Wednesday, a senior Metropolitan Police officer said the force had not yet received a full HMIC report.
Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe added: “We have not yet received the draft report from HMIC so we are basing this on the letter. We look forward to seeing the full report.”
Ms Rolfe said being put into special measures reflected “the cumulative impact of a number of issues” and insisted Scotland Yard was already making progress in some areas.
“We are determined to be a police service that Londoners can be proud of, but also the officers and staff who work incredibly hard every day,” she added.
“Of course we are disappointed, we want to be much better at this.”
The chief constable of Wiltshire Police, Kier Pritchard, said HMIC’s report was “concerning” and said the force acknowledged its findings.
“We fully accept that we need to move quickly to make improvements in some critical areas and we will turn the inspection feedback into tangible activity that you will see,” he added.
“Whilst we are bitterly disappointed by the findings of the inspection, we are determined to address the improvements set out in the report.
“Our ambition is to return our service to the standard the public expect, and we have already put in place many actions to support this.”
The other police forces under HMIC’s “engage” monitoring process are Cleveland Police, Gloucestershire Constabulary, Greater Manchester Police and Staffordshire Police.
