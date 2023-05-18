For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a pregnant mother killed in a motorway crash said she is “looking over her boys” as her son and nephew fight for their lives in hospital.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was critically injured along with her son Tommy, nine, and Tobias Spencer, four, at about 3.10pm on Saturday on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester. Ms Jules-Hough’s other son, Rocky, two, was also hurt.

It was confirmed on Monday that Ms Jules-Hough had died of her injuries, while the family said the boys were in medically-induced comas.

Adil Iqbal, 22, from Accrington, Lancs, who was allegedly driving a BMW, has been charged with causing the death of Ms Jules-Hough by dangerous driving.

A GoFundMe appeal has been set up by a friend of Ms Jules-Hough, who said she was 18 weeks pregnant and expecting a daughter when she died. The appeal has already surpassed its initial target of £30,000 by more than £15,000.

The appeal said Tommy and Tobias are in induced comas in intensive care in hospital and are showing positive signs but are “not out of the woods” yet.

It added: “Words cannot express what her family and friends are going through now, not to mention her poor boys who now have to grow up without their mummy and sister they never got to meet.

“Frankie is now looking over the boys and we are sure she will be working her healing magic to make sure the boys pull through this.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s contributions, support and prayers during this unimaginable time for her family. But please continue to contribute and pray more than ever for the family as they go their lives have been ripped apart.”

One person who donated wrote: “This is absolutely heartbreaking. I’m so sorry to all the family for your sad loss. Praying those sweet children make a full and speedy recovery.”