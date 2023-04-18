Police appeal for Prince Harry lookalike after Louis Vuitton handbag stolen from car

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have asked for help to find a Prince Harry lookalike accused of stealing a Louis Vuitton car from a bag.

Hertfordshire Police released CCTV images of the man seen in Watford and shared it on their Facebook page - but social media users quickly pointed out his resemblance to the Duke of Sussex.

The force added that a MacBook and Apple headphones were also stolen from the car.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said in a statement: “We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify following a theft in Watford.

“Between 8.30pm and 11.15pm on Friday 10 March, a vehicle was broken in to at Topgolf on Bushey Mill Lane.

“It was reported that the rear window was smashed and a Louis Vuitton bag which contained a Macbook, Apple headphones and a hard drive was stolen,” the spokesperson added.

PC Michael Norris, who is investigating, said: “We would like to identify the man in the image as it is believed he was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist our investigation.

“If this is you, or you recognise him, please contact me directly at Michael.Norris@herts.police.uk.”

People on social media pointed out the similarity to Prince Harry (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The appeal was later shared on the Facebook group UK Cop Humour captioned: “Rare footage of Prince Harry without Meghan has emerged”.

One person commented: “It’s Harry! He will be arriving at the airport in a few weeks,” referring to the Duke’s trip to the UK for his father’s coronation.

A third said “times must be hard in LA” while another wrote “Harry’s book didn’t do as well as expected”.