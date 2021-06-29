Two men admit criminal offence over racist Snapchat video targeting Priti Patel

Two men have admitted criminal offences over a racist Snapchat video targeting the home secretary.

Jake Henderson, a former football manager, racially abused Priti Patel in a 50-second video posted following a government coronavirus briefing in January.

In the footage, which was played to Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, he could be heard saying: “As a white man, I won't be listening to people of colour.”

A second man, Robert Cumming, admitted sharing the video on his own Snapchat group along with the caption “Haters gonna be hating”, followed by four laughing emojis.