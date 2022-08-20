Queen’s Park shooting: Tributes to ‘beloved’ man, 26, killed outside flats as CCTV of suspect released
Police hope images will prompt someone to come forward with information following the death of Daneche Tison
CCTV images of a murder suspect in the shooting of a 26-year-old man in west London have been released.
The Metropolitan Police renewed its appeal for more information on the murder of Daneche Tison last month by releasing the new pictures.
The images were captured just moments before Tison was shot outside flats in Queen’s Park in the early hours of the morning.
They show the man wearing a black long-sleeved jumper or jacket, trousers and white trainers.
Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick said: “I know that someone knows who killed Daneche and I am hoping that seeing the images of the suspect, before Daneche’s life was so cruelly taken, prompts them to do the right thing and come forward.
“Given that there are so many ways to provide information, including with guaranteed anonymity, it is hard to imagine why anyone would protect a murderer. If you can help please don’t hesitate, just share what you know.”
Tison was shot outside a block of flats on Brucker Street in Queen’s Park on 19 July.
Police were called to the scene shortly before 2am and found Tison had already been taken to hospital, where he died.
The 26-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the heart, according to a post-mortem. He was also shot in the back.
Seven men were arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation pending further enquiries. They are aged between 21 and 27.
A spokesperson for the victim’s family said: “It’s been a month since we lost our beloved son, brother, grandson, and nephew Daneche Tison. Our lives will never be the same.“
They added: “Our sole mission now as a family is to find out who was responsible for cutting such a young and talented life short before his time, and will not rest until we do.”
The family spokesperson urged anyone who may have information relating to the murder to contact the police.
They can contact police to share information or footage by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC quoting 597/19Jul.
Alternatively, they can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or going via its website.
