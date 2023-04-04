Tory minister Robert Jenrick banned from driving for six months for speeding

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conservative minister Robert Jenrick has been slapped with a six-month driving ban for speeding.

The MP for Newark, Nottinghamshire, was also fined a total of £1,639 at a court hearing on Tuesday after previously admitting to travelling at 68mph in a temporary 40mph zone between junctions 18 and 17 on the southbound M1 last August, the Courts and Tribunals Service Centre said.

Mr Jenrick, 41, was travelling south after an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions at Wakefield Cathedral when he was caught by a speed camera in his Land Rover at around 11.30pm on August 5, the London Evening Standard reported.

The paper had previously said Mr Jenrick was fined £307 and handed three penalty points in March for speeding on the A40 in west London in August 2021.

For the latest offence, the minister was fined £1,107 and ordered to pay a £442 victim surcharge and £90 in costs, the court service said.

The case was dealt with through a Single Justice Procedure at Northampton Magistrates Court, which allows a magistrate to rule on criminal cases seen as minor in a closed court, meaning the public and press cannot attend.

They also allow defendants to plead guilty or not guilty in writing which meant that Mr Jenrick did not have to attend court in person.

The Independent has contacted Mr Jenrick for comment.

The Home Office has also been contacted.

