The father of a nine-year-old schoolboy killed in a hit-and-run crash on a visit to the seaside has said life will “never be the same” without his “best friend”.

Ronan Wilson, from Kildress, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, was struck by a car on Saturday evening while visiting the seaside town of Bundoran, across the border in the republic.

The nine-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai (Irish police) said a man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the crash.

Ronan Wilson played for his local GAA club, Kildress Wolfe Tones (Kildress Wolfe Tones)

Writing on his Facebook page, Ronan’s father Dean said he had lost his “hero” and that he had been left “broken” by his son’s death.

“I love him so much, he’s been taken from us by a hit and run driver,” he said. "We will never be the same without out, we can’t cope I’m broken, Roro was the best son anyone could ask for 9 years for pure pleasure.”

He added: "Rest in peace my son and best friend, love u forever From Daddy Mummy Calum and Amy, and all our surroundings family and friend, we love u Ronan.”

Ronan played for his local Gaelic football team in Kildress and the club paid tribute to him.

Dominic McGurk, chairman of Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA, said all those associated with the had been left “numb” and “devastated”.

A man in his twenties is being held in custody (ITV News)

He added: “Our hearts go out to the family, they’re well known in the area, Ronan’s father and grandfather are both business people in the community. It’s a very, very sad day for Kildress Wolfe Tones.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said: “Hearts are heavy across the country for the beautiful wee Ronan Wilson.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Ronan’s family and his home community of Kildress at this tragic and saddest of times.”

In Bundoran, Sinn Fein councillor Michael McMahon said it was “the darkest day” in the seaside town with local people in a state of shock.

Gardai confirmed to The Independent that the suspect remained in police custody on Monday morning.