Russell Brand questioned by Met Police over alleged sex offences

Comedian Russell Brand has been interviewed by Metropolitan Police detectives over alleged historical sex offences which were said to have taken place during the height of his fame.

Scotland Yard confirmed that a man in his 40s had attended a south London police station on Thursday, where he was questioned in relation to three “non-recent” sexual offences.

He was interviewed under caution by detectives while the investigation continues. Brand, 48, has repeatedly denied the claims and has described them as a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.

According to the Times, those allegations are different from those detailed by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches in their investigation into the BBC presenter, which saw four women allege that he had sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013.

It included him having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl, raping a woman in LA and threatening a woman with legal action after sexually assaulting her in his bedroom.

In September, the police said they were investigating multiple sexual offence allegations, while potential victims had also contacted forces elsewhere in the country.

After the claims were published against Brand on 16 September, a woman contacted the Met to accuse the actor of sexually assaulting her in Soho in 2003.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the inquiry, later said: “We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.”

He added: “We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take, and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support.”

The BBC has also said it is investigating five complaints about his behaviour which allegedly took place while he was working as one of their presenters.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, shortly before the allegations were made public, Brand said that “amid this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute”.

He has since suggested he is the target of a “war on free speech” and that there was a “serious and concerted agenda” taking place to silence him and his controversial platforms.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “A man in his forties attended a police station in south London on Thursday, 16 November 2023.

“He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to three non-recent sexual offences. Enquiries continue.”