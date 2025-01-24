Spy ‘lied about brain tumour to lead double life’, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman accused of spying for Russia told a court her partner lied about having a brain tumour in order to lead a “double life”.

Katrin Ivanova, 33, allegedly carried out surveillance on individuals and places of interest to Russia between August 30 2020 and February 8 2023.

Giving evidence in the witness box on Friday, Ivanova told jurors she believes her partner Biser Dzhambazov, 43, who has pleaded guilty to espionage charges, lied about having a brain tumour in October 2021.

“When I asked about his health, I was being told I was pressuring him,” Ivanova told jurors.

The court was told Dzhambazov is alive and well at present.

Earlier on Friday, Ivanova, a Bulgarian national, told jurors she met Dzhambazov while working in a summer job when she was 17.

Ten years her senior, Dzhambazov moved into Ivanova’s family home in Bulgaria a few months into their relationship.

Ivanova, a laboratory assistant, is facing trial alongside beautician Vanya Gaberova, 30, and decorator Tihomir Ivanchev, 39.

Jurors have previously heard that Dzhambazov, 43, was in a relationship with both Ivanova and Gaberova, with the latter formerly involved with Ivanchev.

Despite living with Ivanova, Dzhambazov was arrested while naked in bed with beautician Gaberova at her home in Euston, north London, jurors have heard.

“I understand now that he was living a double life and having another relationship not only with me but with my co-defendant,” Ivanova said.

It is alleged Ivanova, who moved to the UK in 2012, was part of four plots to provide information to Russia, including one at Patch Barracks, a US military airbase in Stuttgart, Germany, in 2022.

The jury was shown text messages between Ivanova and Dzhambazov at the time of the alleged operation in Stuttgart.

Ivanova told the court Dzhambazov had told her to take pictures of the area around the base, but that she did not know why she was in Stuttgart.

“The thoughts in my head would go ‘what is all this about?’” she told the court.

“When I was asking questions, I was being shut down.”

Earlier on Friday, Ivanova denied working for any government and said that was why she left Bulgaria.

“I left my country for that very reason,” she said. “I wouldn’t like to support any government.”

All three defendants deny the charge of conspiracy to spy between August 30 2020 and February 8 2023.

Ivanova has pleaded not guilty to a second charge of possession of false identity documents with improper intention under section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010.

At the time of the alleged offences, Ivanova was living in Harrow, north-west London, Gaberova was living in Euston, north London and Ivanchev was living in Acton, west London.

The Old Bailey trial continues.