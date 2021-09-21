Salisbury attack – live: Russian spy Denis Sergeev charged over poisoning ‘that could have killed thousands’
The UK has charged a third Russian spy over the 2018 Salisbury novichok attack that targeted Sergei Skripal.
Denis Sergeev, who travelled to the UK under the alias Sergey Fedotov, is understood to have directed the two GRU agents who carried out the poisoning.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday authorised the same charges against him as were levelled at Alexander Petrov, alias Alexander Mishkin, and Ruslan Boshirov, alias Anatoliy Chepiga.
Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon told a press conference the trio “operated as a small team” to “kill people in this country”.
Police also said today that the amount of novichok concealed in the counterfeit perfume bottle used in the attack could have killed thousands of people.
Former Russian military officer Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia were lucky to escape with their lives after exposure to the poison.
Dawn Sturgess died from exposure to novichok and her partner Charlie Rowley continues to suffer from medical issues after the incident. Police officer Nick Bailey was forced to quit the force after coming into contact with the nerve agent.
Today’s announcement ‘will affect many people’ says Wiltshire Police chief constable
Wiltshire Police chief constable Kier Pritchard said he welcomed the development today.
“I know this announcement by the Counter Terrorism Policing Network today will affect many people - the victims, their families and the communities of Salisbury and Amesbury,” he said.
“These shocking incidents had a significant impact on all involved and my thoughts, and those of Wiltshire Police, remain with Sergei and Yulia Skripal, Charlie Rowley, the family of Dawn Sturgess, who tragically died, and former Wiltshire Police Detective Sergeant, Nick Bailey.
“The Counter Terrorism Policing Network investigation team continues to work tirelessly to seek to bring those responsible to justice and Wiltshire Police will continue to offer our full and ongoing support in this investigation.”
Novichok bottle that went missing in Salisbury ‘could have killed thousands'
The amount of novichok concealed in a counterfeit perfume bottle used in the 2018 Salisbury attack could have killed thousands of people, police have said.
Investigators still do not know what happened to the weapon between when it was used to poison Sergei Skripal on 4 March 2018, and when it was discovered by a member of the public on 22 June that year.
Believing the fake Nina Ricci perfume to be real, Charlie Rowley gave it as a present to his partner Dawn Sturgess, who died after applying the nerve agent to her skin.
What has Denis Sergeev been charged with?
In a press release from the Metropolitan Police, Sergeev has been charged with the following offences:
-Conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal;
- Attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey;
- Causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey; and,
- Possession and use of a chemical weapon, contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act 1996.
Pictured: Denis Sergeev
How a lethal substance sparked an international incident in a quiet English city
What happened in the Salisbury novichok attack?
Denis Sergeev named as ‘third man’ responsible as UK police authorise charges
A third Russian spy has been charged with involvement in the 2018 Salisbury novichok attack.
Denis Sergeev, who travelled to the UK under the alias Sergey Fedotov, is believed to have commanded the two GRU agents who carried out the poisoning from London.
He flew from Moscow to Heathrow Airport on 2 March 2018, arriving around four hours before his colleagues, and stayed at a hotel in Paddington for two nights.
A third Russian spy has been charged with involvement in the 2018 Salisbury novichok attack.