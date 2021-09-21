Investigators in hazmat suits respond to the 2018 Salisbury novichok attack (PA)

The UK has charged a third Russian spy over the 2018 Salisbury novichok attack that targeted Sergei Skripal.

Denis Sergeev, who travelled to the UK under the alias Sergey Fedotov, is understood to have directed the two GRU agents who carried out the poisoning.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday authorised the same charges against him as were levelled at Alexander Petrov, alias Alexander Mishkin, and Ruslan Boshirov, alias Anatoliy Chepiga.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon told a press conference the trio “operated as a small team” to “kill people in this country”.

Police also said today that the amount of novichok concealed in the counterfeit perfume bottle used in the attack could have killed thousands of people.

Former Russian military officer Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia were lucky to escape with their lives after exposure to the poison.

Dawn Sturgess died from exposure to novichok and her partner Charlie Rowley continues to suffer from medical issues after the incident. Police officer Nick Bailey was forced to quit the force after coming into contact with the nerve agent.