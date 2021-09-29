A former Metropolitan Police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard will return to the Old Bailey to receive his prison sentence.

Wayne Couzens, 48, will begin two-day sentencing to find out whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Couzens was a serving officer with the Met Police when he kidnapped Ms Everard as she was walking home on 3 March. The former officer had just finished a 12-hour shift the morning before he strangled and raped the 33-year-old marketing executive.

Ms Everard’s body was found in a woodland stream in Ashford in Kent, just minutes away from land owned by Couzens.

The murder of Ms Everard prompted nationwide outrage at violence against women and girls. The Duchess of Cambridge also visited a Clapham Common site where mourners paid tribute to Ms Everard.

In July, Couzens pleaded guilty to the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard and today will come face to face with his victim’s family as he is brought into the dock at the Old Bailey to receive sentencing.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC will open the case, revealing more information about how Ms Everard met her death and how police tracked down the culprit.

Before handing down his sentence on Thursday, Lord Justice Fulford will consider a whole life order, which could mean Couzens may never be released from prison.

Speaking outside of the Old Bailey in July, Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said: “All of us in the Met are sickened, angered and devastated by this man’s truly dreadful crimes. Everyone in policing feels betrayed.”

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) received multiple referrals relating to Couzen’s case, with 12 officers being investigated.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was looking at whether the Met failed to investigate two allegations of indecent exposure relating to Couzens in February, just days before the killing.

Kent Police are also being investigated over their response to a third allegation of indecent exposure dating back to 2015.

Scotland Yard has said there was no information available at the time that would have altered the vetting decision in his case.