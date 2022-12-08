Sex offender gave woman ‘zombie’ drug before groping her in city street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A sex offender who gave a woman “zombie” drug Black Mamba before groping her breasts in the street has been jailed.

Mohammed Khalid Hussain, 35, preyed on the woman after spotting her outside a hotel in a city centre.

He offered her a cannabis spliff which was laced with Black Mamba.

Within minutes the victim became “stupefied” and Hussain grabbed her breasts.

Hussain carried out the attack outside the Fownes Hotel in Worcester on June 25 2020 during a Covid-19 lockdown.

A passerby witnessed the assault and dragged Hussain off the woman. He was arrested after the woman reported him to police.

Hussain denied sexual assault but was found guilty following a trial at Worcester Crown Court.

He was cleared of administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity.

Hussain, of Worcester, was jailed for 11 months and placed on the sex offenders register for ten years when he appeared at court on Wednesday (7/12).

He was also handed a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim for five years.

Detective Constable Pete Ryland, of West Mercia Police, said: “Hussain approached the victim and offered her a spliff, unbeknownst to her it was Mamba.

“She subsequently suffered a ‘Mamba’ attack whereby she was physically stupefied.

“Hussain then purposely, and for his own gratification, touched the victim’s breasts.

“The attack was witnessed and he was physically pulled away from the victim.

“She describes the impact of the sexual assault as psychologically long lasting and she is still coming to terms with what Hussain did to her.

“With the support of agencies and counselling she is hoping to put this behind her.

“The victim in this case showed courage in coming forward and resilience throughout the trial.”