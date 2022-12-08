Commons suspended in row over Michael Gove’s Cumbria coal mine statement

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle suspended action in the Commons after a bust-up over cabinet minister Michael Gove’s statement on the approval of the coal mine in Cumbria.

Mr Gove said approving the controversial coal mine was “the right thing to do” and insisted he was satisfied that it would be “net zero-compliant”.

But the Speaker then suspended a debate on the decision over the government’s failure to provide Mr Gove’s full statement to Labour’s shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband and other opposition leaders.

“There’s something missing between what I have been provided, the opposition have been provided,” said Sir Lindsay. “That is not according to the ministerial code – we don’t work like that.”

Visibly angry, he added: “The shadow secretary has not been able to read what’s been said. I am going to suspend the House of five minutes. Sorry about this – this is not the way we do good government.”

Sir Lindsay and Commons clerks argued with Mr Gove about the matter outside the chamber, The Independent understands – telling the minister that the failure to provide the statement he had read to Labour was a breach of the ministerial code.

Mr Gove was asked to photocopy what he had read out in the Commons so it could be shared with opposition MPs, sources said – but Mr Gove said that wasn’t possible because had ad-libbed some of what was said.

Prior to the row, Mr Gove claimed that a coking coal mine for use by the steel industry would be “net zero compliant” and the plan to create 500 jobs would be a “significant contribution to local economy”.

The levelling up secretary pointed to the planning inspector’s judgement that the amount of coal used in UK steel making would be “broadly the same” with or without the mine – and so would have a “broadly neutral” effect on global emissions.

Mr Gove added: “Our net-zero strategy makes it clear that coal has no part to play in future power generation, which is why we’re phasing it out of our electricity supply by 2024.”

But opposition politicians, scientists, environment campaigners and even the government’s own advisors have condemned the decision to give the Woodhouse Colliery the go-ahead.

The mine is projected to increase UK greenhouse gas emissions by 0.4 million tonnes a year, the equivalent of around 200,000 cars.

“This decision grows global emissions and undermines UK efforts to achieve net zero,” said former Tory minister Lord Deben, chair of the Climate Change Committee.

Mr Miliband said Rishi Sunak had been exposed as a “fossil fuel PM in a renewable age”, who had “given up on all pretence of climate leadership”.

The approved plans for the project near Whitehaven is expected to extract nearly 2.8 million tones of coal per year for the steel industry, which has been heavily dependent on Russia.

But some of the coal will also be exported to Europe. The government letter outlining the decision said Mr Gove was “satisfied” that there was a UK and European market for the coal.