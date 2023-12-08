Teenager, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in east London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was shot dead in east London.

Lianne Gordon, 42, was killed in the attack in Hackney on Tuesday evening and a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy also suffered gunshot wounds, but have since been discharged from hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old youth was detained in the early hours of Friday morning and remains in custody.

The forces continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Yorke, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “While this arrest marks a significant development in this investigation, I would like to reiterate my appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“I have a team of dedicated and experienced officers working tirelessly to ensure Lianne’s family and friends get the answers they so desperately need; if you can help then please get in touch.”

The Met said there will be a police presence in and around the Clapton area over the coming days as it continues to investigate. The force added that additional officers will be on patrol across the whole of Hackney to provide reassurance, prevent further violence and support faith communities during Hanukkah.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “This arrest demonstrates the progress the investigation is making and I hope it gives the local community confidence in the commitment we made on Wednesday to finding those responsible for Lianne’s murder and holding them to account.

"I am extremely grateful for the support from our communities to date and this has been crucial in driving the investigation forwards. As DCI Yorke outlined, we continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.”

More follows...