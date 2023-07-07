Child, 3, fighting for life after being hit by car as man arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A three-year-old girl is fighting for life after being hit by a car in Shropshire.

A 26-year-old man was arrested after the collision on Castlefields Way, near the junction with Willow Bank in Telford, at around 8.30am on Thursday morning.

Emergency services attended and the child was treated at the scene before being rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The man under arrest, who was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa, is assisting police with their enquiries, West Mercia Police said.

Officers are urging anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

PC Mark Hobden said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision.

“We would especially like to speak to the cars that were behind the White Vauxhall Corsa at the time of the collision.”

A stretch of road on Castlefields Way near to where incident took place (Google)

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a girl, the pedestrian, who had suffered serious injuries in the collision.

“Following treatment at the scene she was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital on blue light and sirens. The doctor from the Critical Care Car travelled in the back of the ambulance to help continue with treatment en-route to hospital.”

In the year ending June 2022, there were an estimated 1,760 road deaths across the UK, with a further 29,804 injuries. This was a 4 per cent decrease from the year ending June 2019, before the Covid pandemic.

The figures for 2020 and 2021 were lower than usual due to less traffic on the road during virus restrictions.