Far-right exploiting Southport knife tragedy to attack Muslims, religious group warns

The UK’s largest Muslim group has warned far-right activists are exploiting the Southport knife tragedy to attack followers of the faith.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) called on the government to intervene after rioting outside a mosque in the town on Tuesday evening followed the killing of three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class a day earlier.

The MCB warned false information online had “wrongfully associated the crime with Muslims” after posts circulating on social media incorrectly claimed the suspect’s name was “Ali Al-Shakati” and that he had arrived in the UK on a small boat in 2023.

MCB secretary-general Zara Mohammed said: “At a time of great tragedy, loss, and mourning, we must stand firm against the cynical forces of hatred and division. This does not represent our diverse Britain and the people of Southport.

“The government must address the increasing rise of violent far-right extremism targeting Muslim communities. More must be done to tackle Islamophobia and offer reassurance at this time.”

Monday’s attack in Southport saw Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club. ( PA )

She added: “We commend the authorities for their swift action, and our prayers are with the mosque, the families of the victims of yesterday’s attack, and the local community.”

Dozens of police officers were injured in clashes with rioters outside the mosque in Southport on Monday evening.

An angry mob, some chanting far right slogans, destroyed garden walls so they could use the bricks to attack officers in riot gear.

Protesters set fire to rubbish on the streets in Southport ( Getty Images )

Police vehicles were also damaged and set alight, along with cars belonging to the public parked in the Mosque carpark. In a post on social media, Merseyside Police said shops had been broken into and looted, adding that those responsible would be brought to justice.

The force said the group behind the disorder was “believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – although the far-right organisation is widely considered to be defunct.

Monday’s attack in saw Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, fatally stabbed at a holiday club.

Eight other children were also stabbed, with five children and two adults left in a critical condition.

( PA )

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody following the incident.

There has been a recent upsurge in Islamophobia across the UK.

In March, there was a reported 365 per cent rise in Islamophobia-related hate crimes across England and Wales since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October.

Last week, The Independent revealed that a Muslim political group was “inundated” with racist abuse and violent threats during the general election, resulting in a report being made to the police.