The mother of one of Southport stabbing victims has called for an end to violence after 39 police were injured in far-right riots which erupted after the attack on a children’s dance class.

Elsie Dot Stancombe was killed alongside six-year-old Bebe King and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar in a horrific knife rampage on Monday at a Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday dance workshop.

Hundreds of violent protestors clashed with police outside a mosque in the town on Tuesday in scenes branded “a total disgrace” and “thugs on the streets who have no respect for a grieving community”.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, was killed in the dance class attack ( Merseyside Police/PA Wire )

Following the unrest, Jenni Stancombe, the mother of seven-year-old victim Elsie, pleaded for the violence to end on social media.

She wrote: “This is the only thing that I will write, but please stop the violence in Southport tonight.

“The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don’t need this.”

Five more children are still fighting for their lives following the tragedy, along with two dance class teachers who bravely tried to defend their pupils from the attack.

(L-R) Victims Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, and Bebe King, 6, were killed ( PA )

The violent protests came after misinformation about the suspect in the stabbing was spread on social media. Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with attack, which is not being treated as terror-related.

Merseyside Police said “a large group of people - believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” - began to throw items such as bricks towards the mosque in the seaside town at around 7.45pm.

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them by crowds chanting far right slogans, while police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.

In a post on social media, the force said shops had been “broken into and looted”, adding that “those responsible will be brought to justice”.

The troubling scenes saw 27 officers taken to hospital, with 12 others being treated and discharged at the scene, North West Ambulance Service said. Three police dogs were also injured in the chaos.

Riot police held back protesters after disorder broke out in Southport ( Getty Images )

Far-right protesters threw wheelie bins at a police in Southport during the disorder ( Getty Images )

Merseyside Police said eight officers suffered serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion.

Chairman of Merseyside Police Federation Chris McGlade said more than 50 officers had been hurt in a “sustained and vicious attack”.

He added: “Police officers are not robots. We are mothers and fathers. Sons and daughters. Husbands, wives and partners.

“We should be going home at the end of our shifts. Not to hospital.”

The violence came shortly after around 1,000 people joined a peaceful vigil for the stabbing victims outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, who had laid flowers in Southport hours earlier, hit out at the protestors for “hijacking” the situation as he vowed they will feel “the force force of the law”.

“The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday. They deserve our support and our respect,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves. They will feel the full force of the law.”

Volunteers in Southport came out to clean up the devastation on Wednesday morning after far right protesters clashed with police outside a mosque ( PA )

Merseyside’s police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell has said there is a “strong feeling” that members of the English Defence League have used the Southport stabbing to “whip up hatred”.

Ms Spurrell told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the “violence and abuse” towards police officers on Tuesday was “utterly abhorrent and completely unacceptable”.

She said: “(Merseyside Police) will be reviewing the footage of exactly who was there last night, they have been monitoring the online activity as well, trying to understand who was doing what.

“They have said that they believe it was members of the English Defence League (EDL), they don’t believe it was individuals from the local area.

“There is a strong feeling that there are individuals like the EDL, who have been using this incredibly tragic event to whip up hatred, incite violence, and that’s the result of what we saw last night.”

Crowds fought back tears during a vigil on Tuesday evening, before disorder later broke out ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

Patrick Hurley, the MP for Southport said the riots in the town on Tuesday night occurred because of the “propaganda and lies” spread on social media about the identity of the attacker.

He added: “This misinformation doesn’t just exist on people’s internet browsers and on people’s phones. It has real world impact.”

More follows on this breaking news story...