Police clash with far-right mob outside Southport mosque after knife killings

Violent clashes between far-right protesters and police have erupted outside a mosque in Southport following a knife attack that killed three children.

Footage from Southport showed gangs of men chanting and throwing bricks at a wall of riot police. A police van was blazing behind them, with black smoke filling the air.

Masked men were seen scouring the ground for bricks littering the floor to throw at the officers while heavy thuds were heard as the vans took hits and police raised their shields against incoming projectiles. Fires were also started down the streets and in wheelie bins. A police helicopter was also flying overhead.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper described the violence as “a total disgrace”, adding that it was “appalling” that police officers, some of whom had responded to Monday’s attack, were now combating “thugs on the streets who have no respect for a grieving community”.

An angry mob threw items at police vans and officers outside a mosque ( Richard McCarthy/PA Wire )

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.

Hundreds of people took part in a peaceful vigil on Tuesday evening outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

But the vigil was followed by a separate protest outside a local mosque as demonstrators chanting far-right slogans clashed with police in St Luke’s Road.

Merseyside Police said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – began to throw items towards the mosque at around 7.45pm.

A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport ( Richard McCarthy/PA Wire )

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.

Merseyside Police said an officer suffered a suspected broken nose during the chaotic scenes.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street.

After the boy’s arrest a fake name has been circulated on social media alongside a number of other untrue accusations.

In a post on social media, Chief Constable Kennedy said: “I am incredibly proud of my officers and staff who have worked so hard to save the lives of children, investigate the horrific incident from yesterday, working with partners to provide reassurance to our communities and now they are facing this level of violence from these thugs.

Angry shouts were heard and fireworks were set off during the confrontation ( Richard McCarthy/PA Wire )

“Over 1,000 residents from Southport came together this evening to remember the little girls who have died, those who are still critical in hospital and all those who witnessed and are traumatised by the events from yesterday.

“This is where all of our focus should be.”

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss of Merseyside Police said it was “sickening” to see the disorder “happening within a community that has been devastated by the tragic loss of three young lives”.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Goss added: “Yesterday, our officers and other members of the emergency services were faced with one of the most difficult situations they will ever face. Tonight, they find themselves being attacked as they endeavour to prevent disorder.

“The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside.

“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.

“We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time.

“Our officers should not have to face this, but we will be there tonight to ensure the safety of the local community who have suffered enough, and will arrest those involved in criminal behaviour.”