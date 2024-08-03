Jump to content

Boy accused of Southport murders starred as Doctor Who in BBC Children In Need advert

Axel Rudakubana seen leaving Tardis dressed as The Doctor, wearing trench coat and tie to look like David Tennant, according to reports

George Lithgow
Saturday 03 August 2024 10:00
Axel Rudakubana appeared as Doctor Who in a BBC Children In Need advert in 2018, according to reports (BBC Breakfast/PA)
Axel Rudakubana appeared as Doctor Who in a BBC Children In Need advert in 2018, according to reports (BBC Breakfast/PA)

The teenager accused of murdering three girls in Southport once starred as Doctor Who in a BBC Children In Need advert, according to reports.

In a now-deleted clip promoting the charity from 2018, Axel Rudakubana is seen leaving the Tardis dressed as The Doctor, wearing a trench coat and tie to look like the show’s former star David Tennant.

The then 11-year-old tells viewers “It’s that time of year again”, before offering advice on how best to raise money.

A BBC Children In Need spokesman told The Times: “Our deepest sympathies go out to everyone impacted by this shocking case and we have removed the video from all of our platforms out of respect to them.”

Rudakubana was dressed to look like David Tennant
Rudakubana was dressed to look like David Tennant (BBC/Natalie Seery/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios)

The 17-year-old appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, and was named as Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, after reporting restrictions were lifted.

He is charged with the murders of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

Rudakubana is also charged with the attempted murders of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and with possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

He was remanded to youth detention accommodation and will next appear in court in October.

