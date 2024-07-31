All we know about Southport stabbing suspect and why he has not been named

Support truly

Since the tragic stabbing that claimed the lives of three children unfolded on Monday, mounting questions have emerged as to the identity of the knifeman.

In what has been described as one of the darkest days in the Merseyside town’s history, several young children were attacked while attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, with five still in critical condition in hospital.

Two adults, believed to have been injured while bravely attempting to stop the attacker, remain in a similar state, with the seaside town reeling in shock.

A police van set alight as trouble flared during the far-right protest on Tuesday (Richard McCarthy/PA) ( PA Wire )

The suspect has not been identified, with police confirming he is a 17-year-old male from the village of Banks, just outside of Stockport. He was arrested on the same day as the attack and remains in police custody, with Merseyside Police granted extra time to continue their questioning on Wednesday.

Below we look at everything we know so far.

What do we know about the suspect?

Violent scenes unfolded in Southport on the night following the attack, as misinformation spread online about the identity of the suspect. Far-right rioters believed to be associated with the EDL clashed with police outside of a mosque as they made Islamophobic chants.

There is currently no evidence that the suspect is Muslim, an immigrant, or that the attack was religiously-motivated.

A protest occurred outside a mosque despite no evidence the suspect is Muslim (Pat Hurst/PA) ( PA Wire )

Reports indicate that the 17-year-old moved to the Southport area from Cardiff in 2013.

One neighbour, who lived next to the family in Cardiff, described them as a “lovely young couple”, as she expressed her shock at the incident.

So why has the press avoided identifying him?

Simply, it comes down to his age and the ongoing active proceedings against him. The criminal age of responsibility in England and Wales is 10 years old, meaning children aged between 10 and 17 can be arrested and taken to court if they commit a crime.

The identity of defendants and witnesses under the age of 18 who are subject to criminal proceedings in youth courts is protected by automatic reporting restrictions under Section 49 of the Children and Young Persons Act 1933.

This means that if a child is charged with an offence and is facing criminal proceedings in adult courts, then magistrates and judges have legal powers to grant anonymity.

The Criminal Prosecution Service describes the rules on this: “The identity of a child aged between 10 and 17 charged with a crime will not be disclosed outside the court.”

Thousands came to lay flowers and pay tribute to the victims killed and injured ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

Both of these laws ban the press from publishing a child defendant’s name or any detail which could lead to them being identified while the reporting restrictions remain in place.

Child defendants will remain anonymous throughout legal proceedings but these restrictions can be challenged by reporters, usually if there is a strong enough public interest argument.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “At this early stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing.

“We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”