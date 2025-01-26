Three arrested after stabbing at Wetherspoon pub in Birmingham

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three men have been arrested after a stabbing in a JD Wetherspoon pub, police have said.

Officers were called to The Navigation Inn branch of JD Wetherspoon in Kings Norton, Birmingham, at around 11:15pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

A woman and two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds following the attack. The victims are still being treated, the force said.

The two injured men were both subsequently arrested. Another 19-year-old man was also arrested soon after midnight after a chase involving a police vehicle.

The teenager remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the West Midlands Police area has the highest recorded knife crime rate in England and Wales. A rate of 178 per 100,000 of the population was recorded in the area between April 2023 and March 2024, totalling at 5,268 offences.

This surpassed the rate of 169 offences per 100,000 in the London Metropolitan Police area.

A West Midlands Police statement said: “We’ve arrested three men after three people were injured in a stabbing at a pub in Birmingham.

“We were called to the Navigation Inn on Wharf Road in Kings Norton at around 11.15pm yesterday.

“We’re carrying out CCTV and house-to-house inquiries as the investigation continues.

“Anyone with information, including CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area, should get in touch.”