Man, 20, dies after being found stabbed inside shop in south London

No arrests have been made

Tara Cobham
Sunday 16 April 2023 08:54
Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Norwood Road, Lambeth

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Norwood Road, Lambeth

(Google Maps)

A young man has died after being found stabbed in a shop in south London.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Norwood Road, Lambeth, at around 6pm on Saturday evening.

They found a man, believed to be aged 20, inside a shop with stab wounds. He died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police believe they know who the victim is and are working to tell his next of kin.

The force launched an investigation but has so far made no arrests. A crime scene remained in place on Saturday night.

Police were granted additional stop and search powers for the borough of Lambeth from 7pm on Saturday until 7am the following Sunday morning.

Anyone who has information, video or images that could help police is urged to call 101, referencing CAD 5605/15 Apr.

