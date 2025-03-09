Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man, 32, charged with murder of 16-year-old boy after Stockwell shooting

Lathaniel Burrell was shot dead in Stockwell, south London, on Tuesday

Alex Croft
Sunday 09 March 2025 13:21 GMT
Lathaniel Burrell’s family was being supported by specialist officers, Scotland Yard said (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Lathaniel Burrell’s family was being supported by specialist officers, Scotland Yard said (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell, who was shot dead in Stockwell on Tuesday.

Omar Prempeh, is alleged to have attacked Lathaniel in Paradise Road in the south London area. He was charged with murder on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at around 3:21pm to reports of a shooting in Paradise Road. Despite the efforts of paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prempeh, of Stansted Road, Forest Hill, was arrested in Croydon on Friday morning and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the force said. Lathaniel’s family continued to be supported by specialist officers, Scotland Yard said.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said on Friday: “Our detectives are working hard to piece together the events of Tuesday afternoon and identify those responsible for killing Lathaniel.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information about Lathaniel’s murder to please come forward and speak to us.”

Lathaniel’s relatives said he is a Manchester United fan who enjoyed playing Playstation 5 and had one sister. A woman who knew the boy’s mother described him as “very bright at school” and revealed his father worked at a nearby go-karting facility.

Labour Co-op MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, Florence Eshalomi, shared her condolences on social media. “I’m very sad to hear of the fatal shooting of a 16 yr old boy earlier this afternoon near Stockwell. A life wasted,” she said.

Ms Eshalomi added that she had spoken to the police about the incident and encouraged anyone with information to get in touch with the police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 using the reference 4116/4MAR or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

