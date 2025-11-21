Strictly Come Dancing star ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Strictly Come Dancing star has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of rape.

A man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in October over an alleged incident last year, according to The Sun.

The alleged victim was not a contestant or professional dancer, the paper added.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed the arrest and said inquiries are ongoing.

The force told The Sun: “A man was released on police bail under investigation having been arrested in London on Monday 13 October on suspicion of rape.

“The allegations relate to an incident which happened in Hertfordshire during 2024.

“Meanwhile, inquiries by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Public Protection team will continue.

“Given the nature of the allegations, it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

It comes after another male star of the BBC show was arrested in August on suspicion of rape.

The man in his 30s, who has not been named, was also detained over a separate alleged offence of “non-consensual intimate image abuse”.