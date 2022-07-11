A man who tried to claim hundreds of pounds in cash prizes from stolen supermarket scratch cards has been jailed for 14 years.

Henderson Domingo, 47, was tracked down and arrested on February 26, 2021, after a batch of National Lottery scratch cards was robbed from a supermarket in Putney, south London.

Domingo visited four shops in Ealing to claim winnings and was paid a total of £255 from 27 stolen cards, a court heard.

He was arrested by Flying Squad officers at around 5.50am on February 25 last year as he tried to rob a supermarket while it was opening.

Domingo approached a person he believed was a member of staff before officers who were already at the scene stepped in to detain him.

He was found in possession of a knife and a total of £14,881 in cash was recovered from his home in West Ealing.

Domingo was charged with five robberies, three attempted robberies and one count of possession of a bladed article.

In each of the five robberies, he threatened staff with a knife before making off with cash and other items.

Domingo was found guilty of all nine counts and was jailed at Kingston Crown Court on Friday.

Detective Constable Pippa Bregazzi, of the Met’s Flying Squad, said: “Mr Domingo will have a considerable period of time in prison to reflect on the distress he has caused staff at the supermarkets he targeted, as well as on his own foolishness and greed.

“Flying Squad officers continue to tackle robbery offences across the capital.

“We are determined, resourceful and skilful, and we will use all available tactics to identify and apprehend those who use violence or the threat of violence to commit robberies in London.”