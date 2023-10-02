Man ‘devastated’ after National Trust remove sapling he planted to replace Sycamore Gap

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who planted a sapling near the Sycamore Gap tree says he is ‘devastated’ after it was removed - and has responded to those who have criticised him on social media.

Kieran Chapman, aged 27, planted the sapling next to the world-famous tree at Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland on Friday. The old tree, thought to be around 300 years old, was illegally chopped down overnight last Wednesday.

But on Sunday, the National Trust removed Mr Chapman’s newly-planted sapling. A spokesperson said that by adding or altering the Unesco world heritage site, it could “damage the archaeology”, and was unlawful.

Kieran Chapman next to the sapling he planted after the Sycamore Gap tree was felled (Kieran Chapman)

Mr Chapman, who lives a 40-minute drive from the tree, said he was “devastated” over the sapling removal.

The vehicle repair specialist had spent £100 buying the sapling from a nearby garden centre along with a spade, chicken wiring and a stake from B&Q. He then worked for around three hours installing the sapling close to the stump of the old tree.

Mr Chapman told The Independent: “As a nation we’ve had a tough time with Covid and then this happened. I felt moved to plant the sapling as an act of sentiment and to show people we can move forward with something new.”

He added: “I was devastated when I heard it had been taken away. I really hope they do eventually plant a new tree there.”

Mr Chapman also responded to criticism on social media. Despite many praising him, some were scathing, including one person who wrote: “You need locking up lad you’re just as bad as the thug who chopped the other tree down lad.”

Mr Chapman said: “I’ve seen a diverse range of comments. Alot of people were for it, however others have said ‘how would you like it if they put up a tree on your land?’

The sapling planted by Kieran Chapman on Friday - and then removed by the National Trust on Sunday (Kieran Chapman)

“Yes, I shouldn’t have done it - but it’s not like I went there and totally trashed the place. I was purely trying to restore a bit of faith in humanity.”

The National Trust has moved to discourage other would-be planters at the site as the body reminded people it was a criminal offence to damage a Unesco world heritage site.

A spokesperson said: “We understand the strength of feeling following the events at Sycamore Gap – and are grateful for the many offers of support and good wishes we’ve received from near and far.

The world-famous tree was felled on Wednesday overnight (PA)

“It’s important for everyone to remember that the site is a scheduled ancient monument and a globally important archaeological setting, with Unesco world heritage designation, and that altering or adding to it can damage the archaeology, and is unlawful without prior consent from government.”

The tree before it was taken down (AFP/Getty)

Northumbria Police have arrested two people - a man in his 60s and a 16-year-old boy - in connection with the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree. They have both since been released on bail. A large chainsaw has also been seized from a barn closeby.